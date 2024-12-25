Navi Mumbai: A 70-year-old man who allegedly set his wife ablaze in 1991 following a domestic dispute was arrested on Monday after being on the run for 33 years. Babu Gudgiraram Kale, the accused, had fled to Parbhani after the incident but returned to Mumbai ten years ago after marrying his deceased wife’s sister and he was found selling flowers under a flyover in the city, said police. 70-year-old wanted for wife’s murder nabbed after 33 years

According to the police, Kale, who earlier lived in Panvel, doused his wife with kerosene and set her afire at their residence in a fit of rage in 1991.

“The accused ran away after setting his wife ablaze while his wife suffered extensive burn injuries and succumbed to death while undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital. Before dying, she gave a statement based on which the accused was booked for murder,” said the police officer investigating the case. In 1992, a charge-sheet was filed against Kale in absentia as he was on the run.

The only lead police had about Kale was an address in Mulund where he originally resided before moving to Panvel. “A police team visited the address, but the chawl had been demolished and replaced by a building,” said Nitin Thakare, senior police inspector at Panvel Police station.

Recently, Mulund residents informed the police about the possibility of finding him in Setu in Parbhani district. Accordingly, a team was dispatched to check the new address. Though the team did not find the accused there, they got his mobile number from one of the neighours.

“The mobile was traced to Mumbai, and the accused was found selling flowers under a flyover,” said Thakare.

Kale was produced before court on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody till January 3.