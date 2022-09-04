72-year-old SoBo bizman booked for showing fake army ID for passport renewal
The suspect, who lives in Malabar Hill and has a perfume business, claimed that he worked in Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)
Mumbai A 72-year-old businessman has been booked for allegedly providing fake identity cards of the Indian Army during his passport renewal in the regional passport office in Bandra-Kurla Complex area.
The suspect, who lives in Malabar Hill and has a perfume business, claimed that he worked in Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as Lt. General scientific and strategic advisor (joint intelligence service).
Sanghrajka Harshad has been booked for cheating and forgery but the police did not arrest him. His statement has been recorded and he was released after serving notice, said a police officer.
As Harshad has a perfume business, he needs to visit several countries for business purposes. However, his passport was supposed to expire within six months, so he wanted to renew it soon.
According to the police, the incident occurred on September 2, when the regional passport officer from BKC office called the police station informing them that Harshad has visited and had shown an Indian Army identity card claiming that he worked in DRDO but his identity card seemed suspicious.
After the police visited the office, they checked the document and brought Harshad to the police station. “Harshad was brought to the police station and while verifying, he confessed that he was not attached to DRDO. As per the preliminary investigation, it appears fake so we called the concerned department and learnt that there is no such employee,” said a police official.
During the investigation, it was learnt that Harshad wanted to renew his passport soon so he could visit the United State of America (he had taken a visa) for his business purpose. “He showed the fake identity card of the Indian Army which got made four years ago as he loves Indian Army service but never misused it. Except for renewal of his passport, there was no other intention found during the inquiry so it is not required to arrest the person in the case,” said senior police inspector Vishram Abhyankar of the BKC police station.
Traffic cops restrained from using personal phones for snapping violators
Mumbai: A recent dictat from the additional director general of highway traffic police has warned officers against using their mobile phones to issue e-challans to violators. The state highway police in September last year had approached the Lok Adalat by serving pre-litigation notices through a text message to motorists whose dues are pending for several days.
'Incidents happen', says Soren amid outrage over tribal teen’s death in Dumka
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said 'incidents happen everywhere' while responding to questions on a minor tribal girl's death who was found hanging from a tree in Dumka district a day ago. Soon after, the BJP hit back saying the agitation against the rising crimes against women in the eastern state will continue. A day ago, the body of the teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in a field in Dumka.
Arrested for ₹2 crore fraud, typographical error gets bizman default bail
Mumbai: A city businessman, arrested for allegedly cheating investors for over ₹2 crore was recently granted default bail by the Bombay high court, all thanks to a typographical error. The the chairman of the Phenomenal Group, businessman Nandlal Singh Kesar Singh was arrested on December 18, 2021, by Barshi police and was produced before a local magistrate the next day.
As many people are stepping out in large numbers during the ongoing Ganesh festival, Pune traffic police have changed several bus routes while some bus trips have been cancelled in peth areas. According to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited officials, till Sunday since the beginning of the Ganesh festival on August 29, as many as 250 bus trips to various destinations have been cancelled.
Probe into loan recovery agents takes cops to Delhi, China and Kerala
Mumbai A promising investigation into a loan app scam by the Andheri Government Railway Pollice, which took the trail from Delhi to China and then back to Kerela, has come to a standstill after the investigators found that the man owning the firm, that has a capital of ₹130 crore, is actually a differently-abled person with assets which consists of only four sheep. A 45-year-old garments trader from Delhi, Sartaj Alam claimed to be drawing a “salary” of ₹12,000 per day.
