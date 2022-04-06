75-year-old fisherman feared drowned in Thane, search operations on

A 75-year-old fisherman who went fishing on April 3 at the Naglabunder creek has gone missing and his family has now alerted the authorities. Fearing him drowned, a search operation is being carried out by the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) along with Kasarvadavali police, Thane Disaster Response Force personnel and local fishermen of Naglabunder.

The family claimed that Balram Ramdas Bhoir’s boat must have overturned while fishing. They tried to look for him on their own with the locals. However, when they failed to find him, the authorities were alerted three days later.

RDMC chief, Avinash Sawant, said, “On Wednesday, we received a call from Balkum Fire Station about Bhoir, who is feared drowned in Naglabunder creek at Bhayanderpada on Ghodbunder Road, Thane, while fishing. The Bhoir family has been searching for him for the last three days with the help of a local fishing boat but they were unable to find him.

“Our regional disaster management cell team, Kasarvadavali police personnel, TDRF personnel with the help of one jeep, one tempo vehicle, one emergency vehicle and one rubber boat as well as the local fishermen with three boats are carrying out the search operations. Till now, he has not been found. We’ll continue the search operations. If we are unable to find him, we’ll call it off before high tide after informing the Kasarvadavali police.”