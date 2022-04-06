75-year-old fisherman feared drowned in Thane, search operations on
A 75-year-old fisherman who went fishing on April 3 at the Naglabunder creek has gone missing and his family has now alerted the authorities. Fearing him drowned, a search operation is being carried out by the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) along with Kasarvadavali police, Thane Disaster Response Force personnel and local fishermen of Naglabunder.
The family claimed that Balram Ramdas Bhoir’s boat must have overturned while fishing. They tried to look for him on their own with the locals. However, when they failed to find him, the authorities were alerted three days later.
RDMC chief, Avinash Sawant, said, “On Wednesday, we received a call from Balkum Fire Station about Bhoir, who is feared drowned in Naglabunder creek at Bhayanderpada on Ghodbunder Road, Thane, while fishing. The Bhoir family has been searching for him for the last three days with the help of a local fishing boat but they were unable to find him.
“Our regional disaster management cell team, Kasarvadavali police personnel, TDRF personnel with the help of one jeep, one tempo vehicle, one emergency vehicle and one rubber boat as well as the local fishermen with three boats are carrying out the search operations. Till now, he has not been found. We’ll continue the search operations. If we are unable to find him, we’ll call it off before high tide after informing the Kasarvadavali police.”
-
Dombivli man arrested for making prank calls to police station, abusing officers
The Dombivli Manpada police in Dombivli arrested a 35-year-old man for regularly calling the police officials in an inebriated state after having a fight with The accused, Hemant Kansara of Deslepada's wife and abusing them. The police ignored him for several months. However, he allegedly got the contact numbers of senior officials and started abusing them too. The accused, Hemant Kansara of Deslepada, had been making prank calls to Manpada police station landline number for the last one-and-a-half years.
-
Amid concerns of waning immunity, experts push for boosters
Mumbai With the state lifting all Covid-induced restrictions in the city, including the mask mandate, medical experts have sounded alarm bells over waning immunity in the population that was administered the Covid vaccine in the early phase of the inoculation drive. Infectious disease specialist Dr Om Srivastava, who is also on the state's Covid task force, said that there is little known about the vaccines even today.
-
Man who posed as military officer to dupe job aspirants held
PUNE In a joint operation with Military Intelligence (Southern Command), the Satara crime branch arrested a person for allegedly duping people with promises of jobs in the military. Margaje's, was held from a village in Satara, said officials. The accused has been identified as a resident of Kanhawadi in Khandala taluka of Satara district (31), Pravin Shivaji Margaje.
-
Karnataka HM says youth killed as he didn't know Urdu, retracts statement
Stoking a controversy, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday claimed that the recent murder of a 22-year-old youth here was because Chandru's did not know Urdu, but subsequently retracted it by stating that the incident was actually over road rage. His statement evoked sharp reaction from opposition parties. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said the killing was over road rage. Later retracting his statement, Jnanendra said it was source-based information, which was 'wrong.'
-
One schoolgirl killed, two others injured in accident at Delhi's Paschim Vihar
The police have constituted two teams to trace the owners of both the vehicles while they (accused) have managed to escape. The police have taken the offending vehicle (truck) to its custody.
