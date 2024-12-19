Menu Explore
78-yr-old critical after being hit by speeding bike

ByDev Kotak
Dec 19, 2024 06:18 AM IST

MUMBAI: Vile Parle police arrested a biker for hitting a senior citizen in Andheri East, leaving him critical. FIR filed; accused booked for negligence.

MUMBAI: The Vile Parle police have apprehended a biker for knocking down a senior citizen in Andheri East. The victim is currently critical and on ventilator support.

78-yr-old critical after being hit by speeding bike

A FIR has been filed at the Vile Parle police station and accused has been booked under sections 134 (A)(B) of Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving and sections 125(B), 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The incident took place on the evening of December 13 in Koldongri area at Sahar Road, when the victim, Mangilal Kothari, was crossing the road. The speeding bike hit him from behind, and he was flung into the air briefly before falling down on the road divider.

The video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows bystanders rushing to help the injured senior citizen and picking him up, as he lay motionless. Kothari resides near the accident spot with his family.

“My grandfather hasn’t opened his eyes or responded for five days now. He has suffered multiple fractures. He was returning home from our family shop when he met with the accident right opposite our house,” said Kothari’s grandson, Mehul.

Police said the two-wheeler has been confiscated while the accused has been served a notice.

