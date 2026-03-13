Navi Mumbai: After an eight-day investigation into the gruesome Palm Beach Road crash in which a biker was decapitated and his pillion rider critically injured, the police have identified two cars that allegedly ran over the victim moments after his motorcycle skidded on the road. 8 days on, 2 held for biker’s death on Palm Beach Road crash. (Shutterstock)

According to the Sanpada police, the vehicles suspected to be involved are a Skoda driven by Sagar Sanda, 23, and a Maruti Suzuki Brezza driven by Krishna Ravaria, 20. Preliminary findings suggest that the two cars passed over the biker seconds after he lost control of the motorcycle. Neither of the two drivers stopped to help the deceased, the police added.

The police said the deceased, Prashant Vijay Jamdade, 23, and pillion rider Harman Kaur, 17, were travelling from the Sarsole signal towards Moraj Circle at around 3am when the accident occurred in front of the Kesar Solitaire building, Sanpada, on Palm Beach Road.

CCTV footage from the Sarsole signal showed three vehicles travelling behind the motorcycle, a tempo, followed by the Skoda driven by Sanda and the Brezza driven by Ravaria.

Based on CCTV footage, witness statements and forensic examination of the vehicles, police believe the motorcycle was travelling at high speed and skidded on the road after crossing the Sarsole signal.

The distance between the signal and the accident spot is approximately 700 metres.

“CCTV footage shows that the two cars passed the stretch roughly 30 seconds after the motorcycle crossed the point,” said a police officer.

The tempo driver, who was travelling behind the motorcycle, told police he saw the rider and pillion fall but could not stop immediately as he was unwell. Another motorcyclist who passed the spot later reportedly found the victim lying on the road in a severely mutilated condition.

“Based on these statements, we estimate that the accident occurred between the tempo passing the spot and the other motorcycle arriving there. Besides, blood stains were found on the tires of both the cars , there was none on the tempo,” a police officer said.

The police suspect the victim’s head and leg were run over by the two cars that passed within seconds of the fall, resulting in fatal injuries that led to decapitation. However, they added that the forensic and post-mortem reports are still awaited.

“Based on preliminary findings and witness statements, both have been named as accused and a chargesheet is being filed,” an officer said.

Initially, an FIR had been registered against an unidentified vehicle driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving, causing death by negligence, and failure to render assistance.

The police said Sanda works in a private firm while Ravaria is a student, and both are residents of Ghansoli. Their statements have been recorded and their vehicles sent for forensic examination as part of the investigation.