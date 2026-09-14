Mumbai: Asgarbhai Vohra, 81, had studied at the same school in Vadnagar, Gujarat as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yet, he did not think of approaching his former schoolmate for help in resolving a land dispute in Bhayandar which he was embroiled in for at least 15 years. 81-yr-old schoolmate meets Modi over 15-year-old land dispute in Bhayander

“I did not approach him because he has a bigger responsibility of leading the nation. I did not want to bother him with what I considered a small issue,” said Vohra, who stays in Gandhinagar.

A few months ago, though, when he had a phone conversation with Modi, he told the Prime Minister about his problem and sought an appointment.

“I subsequently received a call from the PMO (prime minister’s office) informing me that PM Modi would be visiting Mumbai on September 8 to inaugurate the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) at the Jio World Convention Centre, and I was asked to reach there to meet him,” he said.

Accordingly, on September 8, Vohra travelled from Gandhinagar to Mumbai, met the prime minister and submitted a letter alleging that his 2,810-square-metre land in Bhayandar East had been illegally grabbed by two builders, and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Vohra said that Modi met him warmly and gave him a positive response about looking into the matter.

“I bought the property around 37 years ago. But in 2011, it was grabbed by two builders, and I have been fighting this battle ever since. Now that I have met the prime minister, I hope to get justice,” he told HT.

2,810-sqm plot

According to complaints submitted by Vohra to the police and the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, he purchased 2,810 square metres of land on Navghar Road, Bhayandar East, in 1989 via a registered agreement. The property was part of old survey no. 240 and is now identified as survey no. 185, hissa no. 6.

Vohra maintained that though he had never sold or transferred the property to anyone, it was taken over in 2011, and subsequently divided into two parts – one controlled by Swayam Builders, and another by Seven Eleven Constructions, which Vohra alleged was associated with BJP MLA Narendra Mehta.

In 2015, a first information report regarding the alleged land grab was registered based on Vohra’s complaint. A criminal investigation department (CID) probe was subsequently ordered, and the report was submitted in early 2026, he said.

Meanwhile, in 2025, a case was registered against Vohra without giving him an opportunity to present his case. The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s town planning department and revenue authorities also granted construction-related permissions despite the dispute over the property, he alleged.