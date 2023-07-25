Share auto menace: 86 illegal stands in western suburbs, says union

There are 86 unauthorised shared autorickshaw stands in the western suburbs and the vehicles operating out of these locations ply mainly between Bandra and Borivali, Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union has said in a letter to the transport department and the regional transport offices (RTOs). Mumbai, India - July 24, 2023 : Auto Rickshaw stand near Station, Sahar Road at Andheri East, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

These autos ferry 4-5 commuters each and drive dangerously, the association said and added that certain stands even quote erratic fares unapproved by the RTOs and create chaos outside railway stations leaving little space for other vehicles, including BEST buses, to pass.

As per the letter written on July 17, which was received by authorities on July 20, the association had carried out a survey on illegal share auto stands in the western suburbs.

Giving an example, the association said, there are at least seven illegal routes these autos take from the eastern side of Bandra station towards Bandra Kurla Complex, Kalanagar, Bandra Terminus, Guru Nanak Hospital etc.

Borivali has the highest number of such autos operating on 18 different routes towards residential colonies, slum pockets, Gorai, IC Colony, Nancy Colony and Ashokvan, and between Borivali and Dahisar railway stations, the letter highlighted. Similarly, from Goregaon, these illegal share autos ply on 16 routes leading to Aarey Colony, NESCO, and Jawahar Nagar among others, it said.

“There should be a proper board installed by the RTO stating that there is a share autorickshaw service to and from a particular location. At these 86 locations, such boards are missing. Instead, what we found are either a simple board with fares chargeable for the route or political banners supporting these unapproved auto stands. We have submitted this list after a thorough survey and have also held meetings with RTO officials,” the letter signed by Thampi Kurien, union’s general secretary, said.

“We request you to approve these stands and make them legal,’ he added.

During the survey, it was also found that the mandatory metal badge was missing from some drivers, another member of the union said. “Some had driving licence but no permits.”

Commuters complain that these share auto drivers block the entry/exit route to Bandra station on foot overbridges as they try to hail passengers while quoting the fares.

Suma Raut, a hotelier from Bandra, said, “The local authorities do not check the auto drivers running on a share basis. These drivers pose a safety risk and we have heard they have misbehaved with passengers as well.”

Dharmesh Jhaveri, a member of Mumbai North Central District Forum, has been using social media to highlight the plight of people going to BKC.

“Travelling to BKC is a nightmare. A share auto charges starting ₹20, and this goes up to ₹50 during peak hours. This calls the need for the BEST to operate mini buses till Bandra Terminus,” Jhaveri, who is employed with a company in BKC, said.

Some commuters claim that even in Andheri, Malad and Kandivali there are unofficial share auto routes.

“These autos simply queue up and make 4-5 people sit in each vehicle. If anyone objects, then they are asked to catch the next rickshaw or take an auto with meter. Authorities should make these shared auto routes legal and keep a stringent watch on the drivers,” Nitin Gupta, a resident of Kandivali East, said.

A transport department official said, “Whenever we get any request from auto unions and/or from the public seeking a shared auto stand, we discuss the matter and based on the demand, we give approval.”

