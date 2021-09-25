89% Covid bed availability in Mumbai, BMC says we are in comfortable position

Amid a spike in daily Covid-19 cases reported in the city over the past two weeks, the bed availability in the city remains at 89%, indicating that the situation is under control. Out of around 16,000 beds in dedicated Covid centres and hospitals, over 14,000 beds are vacant.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials maintained that the city is in a comfortable position compared to what was feared due to possible third wave, however, it will not be correct to call that city is in a safe zone.

According to BMC, there are 16,207 beds in dedicated Covid-19 health facilities and hospitals in the city, of which 14,468 are available. In the case of oxygen (O2) beds, 779 of the 8,287 beds are available, followed by 1,680 ICU beds being vacant out of a total 2,204 intensive care unit (ICU) beds. Further, 916 ventilators were vacant out of a total 1,285.

The data of BMC reveals that 15 Covid care centre (CCC)-1 quarantine facilities are available in which 5,929 beds are available, followed by 3,119 beds available for quarantine purposes in 15 CCC-2 facilities of the BMC.

According to BMC officials, the city is in a much better position than what was anticipated owing to the fear of Covid-19.

Suresh Kakani had told HT earlier this week, “I would say we are in a better position where I would add a comfortable position but not in the safe zone. The period till October 5 is crucial by which we will understand what the spread pattern of Covid-19 will be post Ganesh festival.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, the city reported 446 cases and six deaths, taking the tally to 740,305 and toll to 16,074. On Monday, 36,536 tests were conducted in the city, meaning a daily positivity rate of 1.22%.

The city’s recovery rate is 96% with 716,491 recoveries. The mortality rate is 2.17% and there are 5,278 active cases.