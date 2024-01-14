A garden of memories about a santoor legend

Mumbai: “Shivji was a mountain of man… He brought what was a relatively unknown instrument from the mountains and made it an essential part of mainstream classical music. Frankly, I feel anxious and unsure about speaking of such a tall legend. My words further dry up since I’m sharing the stage with Hariji,” said poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar, smiling, as he spoke with legendary flautist and music composer Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia. Mumbai, India - Jan. 13, 2024: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the legendary santoor maestro Padma Vibhuhshan Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Bandra Palli Hill park named after ‘Padma Vibhushan Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Udyan’ and dedicated to citizens of Mumbai on January 13, 2024. Legendary flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, family members like Manorama Sharma ( wife of Late Pt Shiv kumar sharma ) son Rahul sharma’s wife Barkha sharma & son Abhinav Sharma and elder brother Rohit Sharma , Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and corporator Swapna Mhatre graced the function organised to inaugurate ‘Padma Vibhushan Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Udyan’ at Bandra West in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, January 13, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The duo was in conversation at a garden in Bandra’s Pali neighbourhood, which was named after legendary santoor maestro Padma Vibhuhshan Pt Shivkumar Sharma – Pt Chaurasia’s fellow composer – on the occasion of his birth centenary. The who’s who of the music fraternity were present for the event, including Kaushiki Chakraborty (who flew down from Kolkata), Durga Jasraj and santoor exponent Pt Satish Vyas. Local MLA Ashish Shelar, who coordinated the naming of the garden through the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, called it his honour and privilege.

Addressing the audience, Akhtar reminisced how Yash Chopra had called him to write the lyrics for his film Silsila (1981) since the protagonist was a poet. Pt Chaurasia and Pt Sharma were joint composers for the film. “I was till then a closeted, unpublished poet and tried all kinds of excuses to wriggle out of the situation. The idea of writing to music seemed daunting. But this was Yashji. Once he set his mind on something, he’d have his way. He convinced me saying Sahir (Ludhianvi) saab had refused and the film would get stuck. So I came aboard.”

Humming the tune of the popular Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila, the poet-lyricist described how the song came into being even as Pt Chaurasia remembered the “gadda room” where the music team sat and worked.

“I was very impressed with the first line Javedji wrote. When we played it based on a Kashmiri folk melody and I praised him, Yashji admonished me saying, ‘Don’t praise him yet. Let him prove himself first!’ So both Shivji and me – novices to film music composing – kept quiet,” said Pt Chaurasia.

“Unko lagta hoga zyaada paise na maang le kahin,” quipped Akhtar, leading to much laughter and applause from the gathering. He recalled the late filmmmaker Yash Chopra being unhappy with the hook at the end of the song, prior to its refrain, which compelled him to recite the alternative lines he had written.

“Though he sounded so angry at first, Yashji also had the magnanimity to admit when he was wrong,” said Pt Chaurasia, recalling how Chopra finally went back to the original lines as Akhtar noted, “It is to the credit of both these maestros that they tinkered with the composition in a way that it remained untouched but worked without the hook.”

“Shivji and Hariji played a key role in getting laws on royalty for lyricists, composers, etc changed,” Akhtar told the audience. “While we film folk are well-known, as respected classical musicians, their presence helped immensely. Whenever I called them irrespective of where they were, they’d fly down to Delhi. I’ve seen top politicians including the PM and bureaucrats being deferential to them. This ensured we could make them understand our view.” He also reminded the gathering how neither of the duo ever gloated about their contribution in this arena.

Akhtar mentioned a connection between Pt Sharma and his lyricist-poet father Jan Nisar Akhtar, who had written the haunting Ae Dil-e-Nadan for Razia Sultan (1983). “No one needed to tell me this, but when I heard the santoor in the song, I knew it was Shivji.”

He also praised the late santoor maestro for being a warm host. “Though soft spoken and a man of few words, he was thoroughly knowledgeable and held forth not only on music but any subject,” he said, pointing out the advantages of having a Kashmiri friend as host. “They always have dry fruits on the table and I’ve wolfed down quite a bit of almonds, cashews and pistachios at their place while discussing lyrics for the Silsila songs.”

As if on cue, Pt Chaurasia said he still gets goose bumps when he remembers the song Neela Asman So Gaya. “I couldn’t believe a young poet with no experience of writing film songs had written something so deep... It was magical. In a way, Yashji knew how to extract the best work out of us. When I see how popular the songs still are, I don’t grudge him being strict,” he said, reminiscing how the filmmaker would make them redo entire songs.

“Both Shivji and I would come up with multiple tunes and it is to Javedji’s credit that he wrote those many versions of the lyrics too. Once the album came out and became a rage, Yashji’s attitude to us changed completely. We’d earned our respect,” he said.

Akhtar noted that the songs were immortal because of all the hard work. “Why do you think artists like Shivji and Hariji will always be in the minds of music lovers? It is because their work is classic. It’ll always stand the test of time,” he observed. “There are many actors/performers who become instant sensations with one hit. But their fall is also as meteoric as their rise.”

The poet-lyricist lamented that sometimes, legends are not given their due by authorities. “Pt Jasraj, for example, should’ve got the Bharat Ratna long ago. But officially recognised or not, the greatness of these artistes will only grow with time.”