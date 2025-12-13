Search
Sat, Dec 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

A month on, cops crack murder of man found dead outside Juinagar station

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 05:48 am IST

The Navi Mumbai crime branch found the body of the 25-year-old victim on November 20 in a dried up drain opposite the Juinagar station

NAVI MUMBAI: Nearly a month after an unidentified man was found unconscious near the Juinagar railway station, the police have cracked the man’s murder and identified the victim and the accused.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The Navi Mumbai crime branch found the body of 25-year-old Qadir Karam Hussain Sheikh, a resident of Mandala on November 20, in a dried up drain opposite the Juinagar station. Sheikh was rushed to the NMMC Hospital in Vashi, where doctors declared him dead. Initially, police treated the case as an accidental death, but the post-mortem revealed severe head injuries caused by a blow from a blunt object, ruling out an accident. After the police found that the man’s injuries were the result of a violent assault, they launched a murder investigation.

With the case now classified as a murder, three teams from the crime branch scanned CCTV footage from the surrounding areas, and conducted door-to-door inquiries. Police officers tried to retrace the victim’s movements, speak to the people he had interacted with, and understand what might have led to the assault.

During inquiries in the Juinagar–Sanpada stretch, the police learned of a recent confrontation between Sheikh and a local resident, later identified as 27-year-old Raju Jabbar Mandal, who lives in a makeshift settlement near the Juinagar parking area. “Two people familiar with both men told police that a personal dispute had escalated sharply days before the incident,” said a police officer.

Following this lead, police detained Mandal, and when he was questioned on December 11, he confessed to attacking Sheikh with a stone after a heated dispute involving his wife. The Nerul police have registered a murder case under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / A month on, cops crack murder of man found dead outside Juinagar station
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On