MUMBAI: For Mumbai’s suburban railway stations, the train to tomorrow just pulled in. And, thanks to exclusive access given to Hindustan Times, here’s a glimpse into the futuristic upgrade that is currently underway at 36 stations. A sneak peek into Mumbai’s futuristic railway stations

The makeover, under the Union railway ministry’s Amrit Bharat mission, will transform and, most importantly, elevate the daily commute. For millions of Mumbaiites who have long endured the cramped, outdated platforms and other facilities on both suburban railways, this transformation promises a world-class travel experience.

On April 11, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took stock of the progress, stating that the revamp would go a long way towards decongesting railway stations. The Amrit Bharat mission covers railway stations across the country, including 132 in Maharashtra.

Central Railway sources said that, overall, the work is between 5-40% complete at most stations, and on the verge of completion at some. “In the coming days, Parel, Matunga, Shahad, Wadala Road and Chinchpokli railway stations will be completed. They will have amenities such as parking lots, facilities and access for the differently abled, enhanced illumination, among other things,” said a CR official.

Other amenities include signage, ease of movement, adequate waiting space, CCTVs and access control. The redeveloped stations will be green buildings, with solar energy, water conservation and rainwater harvesting facilities.

Under the project, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is expected to be converted into a world-class station at a cost of ₹1,810 crore. However, progress has been slow. Sources said only 10% of the work is complete.

Work on redeveloping stations on the Western Railway too is slower than expected. Senior WR officials said stations such as Prabhadevi and Lower Parel are barely 5% complete, while work on Marine Lines, Charni Road, Jogeshwari and Malad stations is 25-40% complete.

“We have asked the contractors to expedite the work and are monitoring its progress. We will soon take up other stations on the list,” said a WR official.