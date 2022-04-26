Aaditya Thackeray discusses NCMC-Railways integration with Ashwini Vaishnaw
Mumbai: Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray met Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi on Tuesday and urged him to integrate Mumbai suburban railway with the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) launched by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. Thackeray is on a two-day visit to the national capital where he is also slated to participate in conferences related to the environment and climate change.
Thackeray, who was accompanied by Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MPs Anil Desai and Priyanka Chaturvedi, said that he discussed the development of railway stations and station areas in Mumbai, coordination between the two governments in projects in Mumbai, and the role of railways in Dharavi redevelopment project.
Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Thackeray said, “Several projects were discussed; the main topic was the integration of the NCMC card which was launched yesterday for BEST buses. It will be integrated with Metros, so if it is integrated with the railways, it will be beneficial for Mumbaikars. I requested him to expedite the process.”
He added that the two ministers discussed station and surrounding area development along with civic services and other modes of public transport. “I also discussed smaller projects that are ongoing in the city (Mumbai), including the construction of Delisle Road, Metro-railway crossings, and other projects for which NOCs are required [from the Railways]. He has assured that a nodal officer will be appointed for better coordination.”
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday introduced the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) which can be used for BEST bus services. Later, the same card will be used for travelling in metro services, suburban trains, buses, cabs, auto-rickshaws and other utilities.
Varanasi: Court wants Maa Shringar Gauri sthal inspection report on May 10
The court of civil judge (senior division), Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, on Tuesday ordered the advocate commissioner to inspect the Maa Shringar Gauri sthal, in Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex area, after May 3 and submit a report about it on the next date of hearing on May 10. The court passed the order while hearing the case pertaining to permission for regular worship of Maa Shringar Gauri (the deity) in the complex.
Pandemic tested creativity, was an opportunity to learn, says Kakani
Mumbai After two and a half years of handling the municipal corporation's public health department through the pandemic, additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani will retire on Friday. Q) Are we prepared infrastructure-wise and procedure-wise to handle the next pandemic? A) Yes and No. In that case, jumbo hospitals won't work. Q) What did the crisis teach you about managing the city? A) The pandemic has been an opportunity to prepare and learn.
Mumbaiites forced to take overcrowded trains, can’t be cited to deny accident claims: HC
Mumbai: Boarding overcrowded trains is a calculated risk that Mumbai residents are compelled to take to reach their destination on time and it cannot be cited to refuse accident claims to suburban commuters, the Bombay high court has held, allowing an 80-year-old city resident's claim for compensation. A copy of the order was made available on Tuesday. A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati Dangre on April 5 reversed the verdict.
Elgar Parishad case: HC rejects Gautam Navlakha’s plea for house arrest
Human an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, rights activist Gautam Navlakha, had moved the petition through advocates Yug Chaudhry and Payoshi Roy claiming relief on the grounds of his advanced age and the fact that he had a lump in his chest. Navlakha asserted that he met the criteria. Additional solicitor general Anil Singh had submitted that Navlakha was indirectly trying for bail under the garb of house arrest.
Kheri violence case to be taken up on May 10
District and sessions judge Mukesh Mishra on Tuesday postponed till May 10 the hearing in the Lakhimpur violence case after the prosecution urged the court to grant them more time to file their objections to the discharge applications moved by prime accused Ashish Mishra, co-accused Sumit Jaiswal and Ashish Pandey. The DGC said all 13 accused, currently in jail, including main accused Ashish Mishra were produced in the court through video conferencing.
