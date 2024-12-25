Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray has written to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting him to hold an all-party meeting regarding the proliferation of illegal banners and posters, especially political ones, in Mumbai. Aaditya writes to CM over illegal poster menace

“This peurile race for posters must be set aside and political parties must take a decision not to have illegal posters, banners and hoardings. As a result, cities will be cleaner and political workers will save some expenses,” Thackeray stated in the letter. The Shiv Sena (UBT) will firmly back any action on the issue and can work with the BJP despite being opponents, the Worli MLA said.

When political parties make a resolve to serve people in the new year, they must set aside differences and provide relief to citizens by removing political posters, banners and hoardings. “In the last two years, there has been a lot of political confusion and every city has thousands of political posters erected legally and illegally,” Thackeray stated in the letter. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been selectively removing posters of opposition parties while posters of ruling parties can be seen all around, he alleged.

The BMC had removed over 7,000 illegal hoardings and posters when the code of conduct was enforced before the assembly polls. Another 2,000 illegal hoardings and posters were removed after the Mahayuti government was sworn in and posters congratulating winners from the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP appeared across the city.

Uddhav to meet office-bearers

In anticipation of local body polls, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is holding area-wise meetings of office bearers in Mumbai and preparing for party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s meetings with respective vibhag pramukhs, up-vibhag pramukhs and shakha pramukhs in January 2025. Shiv Sena (UBT) has been controlling BMC for over 25 years, barring the past two years after the expiry of terms of previous corporators. Elections to the BMC are likely to be held in 2025 when all litigations are disposed.