Aarey CEO booked in 3.4-cr disproportionate assets case in Mumbai

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets case under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Aarey Milk Colony chief executive officer (CEO) Nathu Vithhal Rathod for allegedly amassing total assets worth ₹3.4 crore, which is 555% more than his known source of income, the agency said on Friday.

Rathod, who is currently out on bail, was arrested by ACB on May 24, along with aide Arvind Tribhuvam Tiwari. Later, cash worth ₹3.4 crore was seized from his official bungalow at Aarey Milk Colony. The cash was hidden under a bed, in gunny bags kept in the backyard and on the terrace.

A resident from Aarey Colony had complained to ACB against Rathod on May 14, alleging that the CEO had demanded bribe from him for granting permission to carry out repairs in his house. It is mandatory to secure prior permission from the office of CEO to carry out any construction/repair works at Aarey Milk Colony, as the state owns the area.

Suspecting that Rathod may have amassed illegitimate assets during his service all these years, ACB had initiated an open inquiry against him. During the inquiry, all the movable and immovable assets – including Rathod’s savings in bank, lockers, private investments, insurances –were scrutinised.

During the inquiry, Rathod could not give satisfactory answers about the source of such a huge amount of cash seized from his official residence, said an ACB officer.

Rathod was also holding charge of the deputy commissioner of Worli Dairy – which is considered to be a post held by a senior bureaucrat.