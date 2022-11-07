Abdul Sattar abuses Supriya Sule, apologises after CM steps in

Mumbai: The agriculture minister, Abdul Sattar, on Monday used harsh words against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. In retaliation, NCP workers protested across the state and also attacked Sattar’s residences in Mumbai and Aurangabad.

Sattar had initially adopted a belligerent stance but later expressed his regret over his remarks after Shinde’s intervention.

However, the MVA demanded that the agriculture minister be sacked.

Sattar, while reacting to Sule’s comments about the Shiv Sena MLAs who changed loyalties allegedly for a sum of ₹50 crores, said, “If Supriya Sule has become so XXXXX, then we will also give it to her.”Later, when questioned by the media, Sattar defended himself.

“I said that... if (she) needs money, she can take it lying with us,” he said defiantly. “I always stand by whatever I say. I never take back my words,” he said. After Shinde’s intervention, Sattar expressed his regret. “Someone is trying to provoke us and defame us. Someone is accusing us [of taking] money. I have used terms from rural parlance for them. This is not urban lingo... I apologise if I have hurt the sentiments of women.”

Sattar’s apology did little to cool the frayed tempers as NCP workers took to the streets. A group of NCP workers staged a protest outside his official residence opposite the state administrative headquarters, Mantralaya. Similarly, stones were pelted at his residence in Aurangabad.

Supriya’s husband Sadanand Sule tweeted, “So the misogynistic leaders continue their tirade against Supriya and default all women who stand up to their macho and expose their character and abilities.”