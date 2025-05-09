Academics concerned about decline in arts stream results, enrolments

MUMBAI: The performance of Arts students in the Class 12 examinations has seen a significant decline over the past five years even as the enrolment numbers for the stream have dipped too. According to Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board data, in 2020, 90.66% of Arts students passed the board exams, which dipped sharply to 80.52 in 2025. In 2020, 90.66% of Arts students passed the board exams, which dipped sharply to 80.52 in 2025. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

In 2021, when the pandemic was on, the pass percentage soared to 99.83%, largely due to alternative evaluation methods. However, as regular assessments resumed in 2022, the results dropped significantly to 90.51%, and the downward trend has continued since.

Alongside, the number of students choosing the Arts stream is also decreasing. In 2021, 3,76,412 students appeared for the Class 12 Arts exam, which dropped to 3,49,696 in 2025. In stark contrast, the Science stream has seen a steady rise in enrolment, with candidates increasing from 5,44,786 in 2021 to 7,35,003 in 2025.

Educators point to a range of reasons behind the waning interest in Arts. Raju Shinde, a retired Marathi teacher, said that Arts had always been a last resort for students and only about 5% to 6% actually chose it out of passion. “Such students usually enrol in top-tier colleges in urban centres,” he said. “But many colleges in small towns and rural areas are unable to fill seats, leading to closures of entire divisions.”

Varsha Malavde, an economics professor at Ruia College, observed that while other streams had quickly adapted to modern demands with new professional courses, the Arts stream lagged behind. “Arts too has career potential, but there is a lack of both awareness and curriculum upgrades,” she said. A principal from a Palghar-based college concurred. “Even in rural areas, families prefer courses that promise quicker job opportunities after graduation,” he said. “Self-financed professional courses in Science and Commerce, such as Biotechnology and Banking & Finance, are drawing students with even modest scores, further sidelining Arts.”

Some urban colleges are trying to buck the trend. Rajendra Shinde, principal of St Xavier’s College, explained, “We have upgraded our syllabus and introduced innovative combinations like BA in Economics and Statistics, Psychology and English, and even MA in Lifespan Counselling. These changes have helped attract more students.”

Shinde admitted, though, that such opportunities were largely confined to city colleges. “In rural areas, many students still view Arts as a last resort, primarily due to a lack of information and limited options,” he said. “This not only affects enrolment but also results.”

A principal from Murud shared that as part of Mumbai University’s school outreach programme this year, they connected with schools in their area to promote Arts faculty programmes. “We’re hopeful that this initiative will lead to an increase in enrolment this year,” he said.