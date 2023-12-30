Accident claims life of 64-year-old pedestrian

Ulhasnagar: A 64-year-old pedestrian was killed on Thursday after being struck by a speeding tempo. The victim, identified as Krishna Khandare, was hit by the tempo near Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar. HT Image

Khandare, on his way to his son-in-law’s salon for lunch, was struck from behind by a tempo heading towards Central Hospital Road from Nanaji Chowk. The impact caused him to come under the rear wheel of the tempo, resulting in severe head injuries. A passerby alerted the police and rushed Khandare to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The driver of the tempo, identified as Ankush Shirsat, was caught by the public and handed over to the police. Sanjivini Todkar, a sub-inspector at Central Police Station, said, “So far, we have issued a notice to the driver, and no arrest has been made yet. The body was handed over to family members for final rites after conducting the post-mortem.”

A case has been registered under sections 304(A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash and negligence), and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.