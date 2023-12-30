close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Accident claims life of 64-year-old pedestrian

Accident claims life of 64-year-old pedestrian

ByN K Gupta
Dec 30, 2023 07:26 AM IST

: A 64-year-old pedestrian was killed on Thursday after being struck by a speeding tempo. The victim, identified as Krishna Khandare, was hit by the tempo near Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar

Ulhasnagar: A 64-year-old pedestrian was killed on Thursday after being struck by a speeding tempo. The victim, identified as Krishna Khandare, was hit by the tempo near Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar.

HT Image
HT Image

Khandare, on his way to his son-in-law’s salon for lunch, was struck from behind by a tempo heading towards Central Hospital Road from Nanaji Chowk. The impact caused him to come under the rear wheel of the tempo, resulting in severe head injuries. A passerby alerted the police and rushed Khandare to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The driver of the tempo, identified as Ankush Shirsat, was caught by the public and handed over to the police. Sanjivini Todkar, a sub-inspector at Central Police Station, said, “So far, we have issued a notice to the driver, and no arrest has been made yet. The body was handed over to family members for final rites after conducting the post-mortem.”

A case has been registered under sections 304(A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash and negligence), and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out