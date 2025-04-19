Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Accident victims to receive 1L cashless treatment, says health minister

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2025 08:40 AM IST

Chief executive officer of the State Health Guarantee Society Annasaheb Chavan, chairman of the Ayushman Bharat Mission Maharashtra Committee Dr Omprakash Shete, and senior health department officials were present

Mumbai: In a significant step towards strengthening emergency healthcare, Maharashtra’s public health minister Prakash Abitkar on Friday announced that all accident victims across the state will now be eligible for cashless medical treatment of up to 1 lakh—irrespective of their enrolment in government health schemes.

Accident victims to receive <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1L cashless treatment, says health minister
Accident victims to receive 1L cashless treatment, says health minister

The announcement was made during a review meeting held at the headquarters of the State Health Guarantee Society in Worli. The meeting focused on key government health initiatives, including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, and the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

Chief executive officer of the State Health Guarantee Society Annasaheb Chavan, chairman of the Ayushman Bharat Mission Maharashtra Committee Dr Omprakash Shete, and senior health department officials were present.

“Immediate medical attention is crucial for accident victims. However, many face delays in treatment as they do not carry large sums of cash while travelling. To address this, all accident victims will now receive cashless treatment up to 1 lakh at nearby hospitals,” said Abitkar. He directed officials to finalise the operational procedures and ensure swift implementation.

Expansion of hospital network

To broaden the reach of government health schemes, the state has also decided to increase the number of empanelled private hospitals from the current 1,792 to 4,180. A district-level committee, headed by the district collector, will oversee the selection of hospitals to ensure transparency.

Additionally, a dedicated mobile app will be developed to provide real-time information about hospitals covered under the schemes, bed availability, and a facility to register complaints.

Abitkar also announced the formation of a study committee to explore the inclusion of more treatments—especially high-cost procedures such as organ transplants—under the schemes. The panel will also look into rationalising treatment rates and incorporating primary healthcare services. The committee has been asked to submit its report within a month.

In a bid to enhance community health outreach, every empanelled hospital will be required to organise at least one free health camp each month and offer cashless treatment to a minimum of five patients. Public representatives will be encouraged to participate in organising these camps.

Boost to Ayushman card distribution

To accelerate the distribution of Ayushman Bharat health cards, the minister instructed the involvement of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, Anganwadi workers, ration shopkeepers, and civic service centres. He also proposed an increase in their honorarium for assisting in this campaign.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Accident victims to receive 1L cashless treatment, says health minister
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On