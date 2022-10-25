Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Activist booked for objectionable tweets against CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis

Published on Oct 25, 2022 07:29 PM IST

Officials of the North Region Cyber Police station got information about the offensive tweets and after inquiry filed a complaint.

In August, the Crime Branch arrested him for allegedly abusing Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Twitter . (Image for representation)
ByVijay Kumar Yadav

Mumbai. A case has been registered against an RTI activist for allegedly making derogatory comments on Twitter against chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The accused Pradeep Bhalekar, who runs an NGO called Mumbai Vikas Aghadi, is accused of regularly tweeting objectionable posts about the chief minister for the past few days.

On October 23, Bhalekar posted a 4-page letter that he wrote to the registrar of Bombay high court, and made objectionable allegations against CM Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis regarding the alleged murder of Shiv Sena leader Anad Dighe and anti-superstition activists Narendra Dabholkar.

Officials of the North Region Cyber Police station got information about the offensive tweets. After an inquiry, Vijay Chandanshive, senior police inspector of the cyber police station, filed a complaint.

Bhalekar has been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person), 505-2 (statements conducing to public mischief) of Indian Penal Code.

In August, the Crime Branch arrested him for allegedly abusing Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Twitter following the governor’s controversial comment related to Gujaratis and Rajasthanis in Maharashtra.

Tuesday, October 25, 2022
