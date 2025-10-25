Activist serves legal notice to MMRDA, BMC over plan to fell 706 trees for elevated road project

MUMBAI: In yet another step in the growing opposition to the proposed felling of 706 trees along the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) for an elevated road project, a legal notice has been served to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The notice, filed on Friday by activist-advocate Sagar Devre, challenges the move to clear trees for the 12.95 km elevated road between Chedda Nagar in Ghatkopar and Anand Nagar in Mulund, being developed by the MMRDA. The project is an extension of the Eastern Freeway that connects Mazgaon in south Mumbai to Chedda Nagar (16.8 km). Another elevated road of 8.24 km from Anand Nagar to Saket, Thane, is also on the cards.

Devre’s notice alleges that the tree felling violates the precautionary principle and citizens’ right to a healthy environment, arguing that the authorities have failed to genuinely explore alternatives that could minimise tree loss.

“It is not clear from the public domain that all possible alternatives to minimise tree loss were genuinely explored. The project appears to be pursuing the most convenient route rather than the most sustainable one,” the notice states.

Devre also points to the poor track record of tree transplantation in Mumbai, claiming that survival rates have been historically low, as little as 20% in some cases. He further criticises the public consultation process as “rushed and non-transparent”, citing past examples of infrastructure projects in the city.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA, which is implementing the project, said that the design had been realigned to reduce tree loss and protect the Pink Trumpet trees, known for their cherry-blossom-like blooms that line the Eastern Express Highway.

“The project has been redesigned to preserve as many trees as possible, especially the Pink Trumpet trees, which are an integral part of the area’s landscape,” said an MMRDA official.

According to the agency, 4,175 trees will be planted as a compensatory measure, 949 trees will be retained, and 386 will be transplanted.

The Pink Trumpet trees, a favourite among residents from Ghatkopar to Mulund, have long been a defining feature of the Eastern Express Highway’s service road, where locals often walk, jog, or cycle under their shade.

For the past two weeks, residents of Vikhroli and nearby areas have also been voicing their objections to the proposed tree felling, demanding that authorities rethink the project’s design to safeguard the green cover.