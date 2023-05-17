Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Neetu Kapoor buys luxury apartment in BKC for 17.40 crore

BySatish Nandgaonkar
May 17, 2023 12:56 AM IST

Mumbai: Actress Neetu Kapoor has purchased an apartment on the seventh floor in Sunteck Realty’s 19-storey ultra-luxury project Signia Isle located opposite Sofitel hotel in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for 17.40 crore.

The transaction was registered between Kapoor and the seller Kewal Krishan Nohria on May 10 where the actress paid a stamp duty of 1.04 crore, according to registration documents accessed and shared by IndexTap.com

The 3,387 square feet apartment comes with three car parking areas.

Kapoor’s purchase comes on the heels of her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt’s purchase. On April 10, Bhatt purchased a 2,497 square feet apartment on the sixth floor of Aerial View Co-operative Housing Society on Nargis Dutt Road, Pali Hill, for 37.80 crore. Bhatt purchased the apartment in the name of her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt Ltd.

