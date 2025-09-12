MUMBAI: Adani Enterprises Limited is set to invest ₹70,000 crore in Maharashtra to set up an integrated coal gasification and downstream derivatives plant in Nagpur. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed with the state government on Thursday. The project is expected to generate 30,000 employment opportunities and boost the state’s energy and industrial output. Adani to invest ₹ 70,000 crore in Maha; govt signs five MoUs worth ₹ 1.08 lakh crore

On the same day, the Maharashtra government signed a total of five MoUs, collectively valued at ₹1.08 lakh crore. Adani’s investment leads the pack. The firm, which operates in sectors such as mining, infrastructure (airports, roads, data centres, water management), solar manufacturing, defense, and edible oils, focuses on developing high-growth ventures and spinning them off as independent companies.

“To power Maharashtra with next-generation energy solutions, Adani Enterprises will invest ₹70,000 crore at Linga, Kamleshwar, Nagpur for the Integrated Surface Coal Gasification and Downstream Derivatives Project. This will generate 30,000 jobs and strengthen Maharashtra’s industrial and energy landscape,” the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a post on X.

Another major MoU was signed with Lodha Developers Limited, which will invest ₹30,000 crore to set up a green integrated data centre park in Ambernath, Thane. “The project will create 6,000 employment opportunities and position Maharashtra as a hub for digital infrastructure and green technology,” the CMO added.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state will continue to lead in attracting investments. “With MoUs worth ₹1.08 lakh crore signed today, we aim to generate over 47,100 jobs. This follows MoUs worth ₹35,269 crore signed on August 29,” he told reporters.

Other agreements include MGSA Reality’s ₹5,000 crore plan to establish data centres at five locations across Pune, Raigad, and Thane. Polyplex Corporation Limited will invest ₹2,086 crore in polymer manufacturing at Nandurbar, while Reliance Consumer Products Limited will invest ₹1,513 crore to build an integrated food and beverage manufacturing facility in Nagpur.