Navi Mumbai ADG reviews traffic measures for Ganesh festival

Additional Director General of Highway Traffic Police Ravindra Singhal held a high level meeting with various government agencies on Tueday at Navi Mumbai police Commissionerate to discuss the strategy on how to handle the traffic during Ganesh utsav. Singal gave instructions to the officers of all departments to work in coordination to avoid any kind of miscommunication leading to traffic and inconvenience to the travellers towards Konkan during the festival period.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Tirupati Kakade of Navi Mumbai Traffic Department, Superintendent of Police of Raigad District Somnath Gharge, as well as senior officials of MSRDC, RTO, ST Department, Highway Traffic Department were present in this meeting. Singhal reviewed the Mumbai-Goa highway and discussed the difficulties faced by various government agencies and their suggestions.

“It has been instructed to all agencies to work in synchronisation with each other and to discuss the problems of the major roads so that the issues could be dealt properly. All the agencies together reviewed the road minutely to understand which issues fall under whose jurisdiction and it has been instructed to rectify those issues at the soonest,” Singhal said. Singhal also reviewed the problems faced last year and instructed the officers to take measures against them as well. Night patrolling at the places which are accident prone and are black spots, has been asked to be increased to figure of any issues are faced at that spot.

“Many a times different instructions are issued by different police commissionerates which leads to confusion so this time, we plan to issue centralised instructions to the travellers and drivers. Highway Safety Patrol and the traffic police would stay in constant touch. PWD would be setting up ‘Suvidha Centres’ on highway to facilitate nursing mothers, toilets for the travellers. An SOP will also be issued to state transport drivers regarding what to be done during breakdown of any bus going towards Konkan, on the highway,” Singhal added.