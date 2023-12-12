After 13 hours, CR clears six derailed wagons near Kasara, resume services

Mumbai: After 13 hours, Central Railway (CR) cleared six wagons of a container train that had derailed between Kasara and Igatpuri stations at 6.30pm on Sunday. The 45-wagon goods train derailed between Kasara and TGR-3 after it left JNPT and was heading to Daulatabad.

On Monday, at 7.50am, CR authorities removed all the derailed wagons and restored both the Down and Middle rail lines, after which the train services were restored. There were at least 300 labourers and engineers, headed by the general manager of CR, Ram Karan Yadav, to clear the site.

“We re-railed four wagons between 2.40am to 3.23 am. Two wagons were toppled at the site. On Monday morning, all the coaches of this 45-wagon freight train (barring the two toppled at the site) were taken back to Kasara by 8.35am,” said a CR official. “The two accident relief trains from Kalyan and Igatpuri helped in faster clearance at the site through the night, where we installed large halogen lamp posts.”

On Monday morning, local trains from Kasara were slightly delayed, though the derailment occurred beyond the suburban system after crossing Kasara on the Thal ghat. There are three rail lines there — Up, Middle, and Down wherein the latter two rail lines were affected by this derailment. The down line is meant for trains running towards Nashik, while the Up line is for trains towards CSMT, and the middle line is used as an additional line.

CR officials said the derailment affected the Down and Middle lines; the Up line continued to see train movement.

The middle line was given fitness around 10.28pm last night, following which CSMT-Adilabad Nandigram Express was the first to depart with manual un-signaled movement. The OHE masts, supply cables, signaling system, and tracks that were damaged were replaced as well.

Restoration work of the Down line between Kasara and Igatpuri was completed at 7.50am, whereby all wagons of goods trains were cleared from the accident spot.

By 8.35am, the Down line was restored and ready for the train to pass. The first train of CSMT-Howrah Gitanjali Express passed the Down line at 9.04am, and the second train, LTT-Gorakhpur Express, passed at 9.26am.

In total, 21 trains were diverted and 10 long-distance trains were cancelled.