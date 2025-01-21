MUMBAI: A 30-year-old man who beat up two brothers with a cricket bat in a fight over playground space last year, was arrested on Sunday. Bangur Nagar police said the accused, Mohammad Hashib alias Pappu Latif Raine, had been absconding for a year and hiding in Goregaon. After a year of absconding, attempt-to-murder accused arrested

Dinesh Maruti Pachkale, 22, works in a private company and his younger brother Chandrshekar Pachkale, 21, works as a supervisor on a construction site. They both reside in Sundar Nagar in Malad East and went to Laxmi Park in Shankarwadi on January 22, 2024, to play cricket with their friends, as it was a Sunday.

Police said at around 5pm, another group people arrived and began to play on a different area on the ground. After some time, Hashib walked to Dinesh’s side and asked him to move, which he refused. This led to an argument between them. Chandrashekar tried to resolve the fight but three people from Hashib’s side started attacking the brothers, Hashib joined in with a bat. Dinesh’s friends took them to Parvatibai Chavan (Sai Climinc) Hospital to treat their injuries. Dinesh suffered grievous injuries to his head and chest, which required admission while Chandrashekar was let go after first aid.

Based on Dinesh’s complaint, the Bangur Nagar police registered an FIR against an unknown person under 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (mischief), and 307 (attempt to commit murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Hashib’s name came to the fore during investigation, but the police learnt he fled after FIR was registered. They began a search operation for him and finally found him after a year in Goregaon, on Sunday. He was produced before Borivali local court on Monday where he was remanded to police custody.