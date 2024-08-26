 After being called out for violating traffic rules, man threatens woman with rape in Bandra | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
After being called out for violating traffic rules, man threatens woman with rape in Bandra

ByMegha Sood
Aug 26, 2024 10:48 AM IST

Mumbai: A 49-year-old businesswoman was threatened with rape by a 25-year-old biker after she pointed out his traffic violation. The accused was arrested.

Mumbai: A 49-year-old businesswoman was threatened with rape by a 25-year-old biker in Pali Naka, Bandra West after she called him out for entering a one-way street on Friday.

HT Image
HT Image

The Bandra police on Saturday arrested the accused, identified as Sagar Ganesh Gujjar, a resident of Khar Danda. “The incident occurred at 12.30pm on Friday after the woman pointed out the man’s mistake of violating traffic rules,” said an officer.

According to the officials, the victim was on her way to work, when the motorcyclist came head-on towards her car in a one-way lane. The woman honked and rolled down the car’s window and told the man that he entered a no-entry road. The biker got agitated and started abusing her in public and said that it was of not her concern and that he was going to a nearby building.

the police said the woman ignored his verbal abuse and then honked at him as he was blocking her way. She then drove off, however, when she looked back in the rear-view mirror, the biker was following her for ten minutes. “He then came near her car and threatened to rape her,” said an officer. “I was scared and stayed in the car. I then called the police emergency number until he fled away,” said the woman.

Based on her complaint and verifying the incident, the Bandra police registered an FIR under sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 79 (insult a woman’s modesty by using words), 125 (endanger the life of others) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. After scanning through the CCTVs of the road, the police identified the accused and arrested him from his residence in Khar Danda. “The accused works in a medical shop and he confessed that he threatened the woman with rape as he got agitated when the woman yelled at him,” said an officer from Bandra police station.

