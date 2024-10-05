MUMBAI: A day after the Mumbai police relented to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) orders and transferred 111 inspector rank officers out of the city, the state police headquarters asked the additional chief secretary (home) I S Chahal to transfer one additional commissioner and three deputy commissioners of Mumbai police. After ECI reminders, state transfers three senior police officers in Mumbai

The ECI had earlier sought an explanation from the Mumbai police as to why these officers had not been transferred, despite them serving in the city police for the past three years. According to rules, prior to elections, officers who have served more than three years in an area have to be moved out so that they don’t influence elections.

The state police headquarters stated that additional commissioner Rajiv Jain of Mumbai north region, deputy commissioners Sanjay Latkar (port zone), Prashant Kadam of Zone 4 and Hemraj Rajput of Zone 6 should be transferred. Chahal told HT that ECI’s orders will be implemented soon.

With state assembly polls due in November, the ECI, on July 31, instructed the government and police to transfer all those officials who are posted in their home districts and those who have been in the same place for three or more years. The chief secretary and director general of police were asked to submit action-taken reports by August 20. Despite three reminders on August 22, September 11 and September 25, the ECI is yet to get the full reports, it said in a letter to the chief secretary on Friday.

During a visit to review the poll preparedness in Mumbai on September 27, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed strong displeasure over the Maharashtra state administration’s failure to comply with ECI directives on the transfer of key officials ahead of the elections. The Mumbai police yielded to the request and transferred 111 police inspectors out of the city on Friday after getting repeated reminders from EC. They were due for transfer by August 20. Many of the transferred inspectors will move to the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal for a stay, say sources.

Meanwhile, 11 inspectors have been transferred to Mumbai city from other cities.