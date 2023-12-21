Navi Mumbai After failing to break ATM machines, thief steals phone instead; arrested

A thief frustrated with his inability to break open an ATM machine instead stone a mobile phone belonging to a watchman, and was swiftly arrested by the Nerul police who traced the location of the stolen phone.

The accused identified as Vishal Roshan Singh Rai (19) had attempted to break in to an ATM on the early hours of December 18. The security guard of the bank in Nerul sector 21, Ravindra Ramchandra Ovhal (55), told the Nerul police that after joining his duty on the night of December 17, he felt uneasy and unwell and hence he took some medicine and fell asleep by around 2.30 am. By around 6 am when he woke up, he found the ATM machine in a broken state and his mobile phone and some documents from his bag appeared missing.

“The accused first entered the ATM centre and changed the directions of the CCTV camera fixed inside by hiding his face with his T shirt and then started trying to open the machine. After attempting to break the machine by hitting on it, pushing, pulling and kicking for sometime, he gave up and left by flicking the mobile phone of the sleeping watchman,” a police officer from Nerul police station said.

The mobile phone theft helped the police in tracing the accused’s location and. A resident of Dombivli Manpada area, he was earlier a resident of Koparkhairane. In the investigations, it has been found that Rai, who is educated up to class VII, was unemployed and indulged in petty thefts. On December 18, the accused had tried to break into the ATM centres of two banks and was unsuccessful.

On Tuesday, the accused had come near DY Patil stadium and he was nabbed there by the police. According to police, there is a possibility that he had attempted this kind of theft before as well and they are interrogating him further. The accused has been arrested under the sections 380 (theft in a dwelling house) and 457 (house trespass at night) of the IPC.