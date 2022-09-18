After losing out bulk drug park investment, Shinde govt plans to develop project on its own

The Eknath Shinde-led government is ready to invest ₹5,000 crore and seek investment of up to ₹50,000 crore to develop a bulk drug park in Raigad district, state industries minister Uday Samant said on Saturday.

The announcement comes at a time when the government is facing opposition heat over losing out on the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant project as well as a bulk drug park to neighbouring Gujarat.

“We have decided to develop the bulk drug park on our own. We are ready to invest ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 crore for setting up the project and in return expecting an investment of ₹50,000 crore,” Samant said.

The state government has also earmarked 5,000 acres covering 17 villages in Roha and Murud tehsils of Raigad district for drug bulk park project, industries department officials said.

“We are planning to take all the locals and farmers in confidence to ensure the project is completed smoothly. To begin with, the state is likely to offer competitive rates to the owners against land to be used for the project. The project affected people are also likely to be given back 10% developed land, an official from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), who asked to remain anonymous, said.

The government is keen to revive the Saudi Aramco-funded oil refinery in Ratnagiri by tackling the opposition by locals head-on, the minister said on Saturday.

“The refinery project will be taken ahead only after convincing local villagers,” Samant said.

Earlier this week, the local administration and Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (RRPCL) — the company implementing the project —began pre-feasibility surveys in Barsu-Solgaon – following which villagers likely to be displaced and affected by the project began their opposition.

The proposed refinery and petrochemical project is touted to be one of Asia’s largest oil refineries.

To reduce the dependence on drug manufacturing companies outside India, including China, the Centre had proposed that three bulk drug parks be set-up in the country. It sought proposals from states for incentive schemes promising a grant of ₹1,000 crore to each of the top three schemes selected. On September 1, the Department of Pharmaceuticals conveyed an in-principle approval to the proposals of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Youth protest at Fadnavis function

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (who also holds the home portfolio) faced a protest of unemployed youth in Nanded, while at a function to mark the Marathwada Liberation Day. The police used a mild lathicharge to disperse the protestors who demanded that recruitment for police resume. Fadnavis met some of the protestors and assured them that appropriate action would be taken.

