After two days of downpour, city saw scanty rainfall
mumbai news

After two days of downpour, city saw scanty rainfall

IMD has forecast moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places on Sunday with maximum and minimum temperatures at 31 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius
Mumbai, India - June 30, 2022: People walk on the road in heavy rain at Kandivali, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - June 30, 2022: People walk on the road in heavy rain at Kandivali, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: After two consecutive days of heavy downpour, an overcast sky through Saturday saw scant rain across the city. At the Santacruz weather station, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 4.2mm of rainfall from 8.30am to 5.30pm, while it rained 3.2mm at Colaba.

The IMD has forecast a decrease in intensity in rainfall over the next few days, downgrading Friday’s ‘orange’ category storm alert to a ‘yellow’ category alert, indicating “heavy rain at isolated places”.

Saturday’s quantum of rain was, however, in sharp contrast to the previous day. As against heavy to very heavy 24-hour rainfall ending 8.30am Friday owing to strengthening of westerly winds, which helped carry rain-bearing clouds over the city’s coastline, IMD on Saturday recorded heavy rain in the suburbs as compared to south Mumbai. Between 8.30pm July 1 and 8.30am July 2, the Santacruz weather station – representative of Mumbai – recorded 104mm rain, while it rained 32.2mm in Colaba.

The weather department classifies 15.6mm to 64.4mm of rain as ‘moderate’, 64.5mm to 115.5mm as ‘heavy’, 115.6mm to 204.4mm as ‘very heavy’, and more than 204.5mm as ‘extreme’.

IMD has forecast moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places on Sunday with maximum and minimum temperatures at 31 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.

Sunday, July 03, 2022
