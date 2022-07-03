After two days of downpour, city saw scanty rainfall
Mumbai: After two consecutive days of heavy downpour, an overcast sky through Saturday saw scant rain across the city. At the Santacruz weather station, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 4.2mm of rainfall from 8.30am to 5.30pm, while it rained 3.2mm at Colaba.
The IMD has forecast a decrease in intensity in rainfall over the next few days, downgrading Friday’s ‘orange’ category storm alert to a ‘yellow’ category alert, indicating “heavy rain at isolated places”.
Saturday’s quantum of rain was, however, in sharp contrast to the previous day. As against heavy to very heavy 24-hour rainfall ending 8.30am Friday owing to strengthening of westerly winds, which helped carry rain-bearing clouds over the city’s coastline, IMD on Saturday recorded heavy rain in the suburbs as compared to south Mumbai. Between 8.30pm July 1 and 8.30am July 2, the Santacruz weather station – representative of Mumbai – recorded 104mm rain, while it rained 32.2mm in Colaba.
The weather department classifies 15.6mm to 64.4mm of rain as ‘moderate’, 64.5mm to 115.5mm as ‘heavy’, 115.6mm to 204.4mm as ‘very heavy’, and more than 204.5mm as ‘extreme’.
IMD has forecast moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places on Sunday with maximum and minimum temperatures at 31 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics