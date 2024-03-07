Agitation for worship at Elephanta Caves by ‘Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh’

MUMBAI: In a bid to secure the right of worship for Lord Shiva at the world heritage site Elephanta Caves, the ‘Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh’ has initiated an agitation set to begin on Mahashivratri, March 8. Activists gathered in Dadar West under the banner of ‘Hindu Rashtra-Jagruti Andolan’ to demand the opening of Elephanta Caves and all Hindu temples at ‘Archaeological Survey of India’ (ASI) sites for the Hindu community. HT Image

Balwant Pathak, the coordinator of the agitation, stated, “We demand the right of worship of Lord Shiva at the Elephanta Caves (Gharapuri) starting from Mahashivratri on Friday, March 8. Additionally, we call for the opening of all Hindu temples at ASI sites for worship by the Hindu community.”

The Elephanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage site located on Gharapuri Island near Mumbai, features remarkable rock-cut architecture dating back to the mid-5th to 6th centuries AD. Adorned with intricate rock art dedicated to the worship of Shiva, these caves are celebrated for their exquisite craftsmanship, with the ‘Trimurti’ sculpture, depicting a three-faced Shiva, standing as a masterpiece. Serving as a testament to India’s rich cultural heritage, the island is dotted with ancient archaeological remains dating as far back as the 2nd century BC.