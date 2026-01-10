MUMBAI: An urgent need to improve the air we breathe took centre stage, perhaps for the first time in a civic election, at a citizens’ meet on Friday. Air pollution in focus at citizens’ meet in Bandra-Khar

Except for the Congress-Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) alliance, most candidates from other political parties gave the programme ‘Meet Your Candidates’, organised by Action For Good Governance And Networking In India (AGNI), in Bandra west, a miss.

Issues that recur during every civic election too were discussed. These were challenges relating to civic infrastructure such as the need for better roads, pavements, solid waste management, keeping open spaces free of concrete, sanitation etc.

The administrative H-West ward covers Khar and Bandra and includes six electoral wards: nos 97 to 102. Each of the major political alliances has fielded a candidate from each ward.

Redevelopment projects in the Bandra-Khar belt, the biggest contributor to poor air quality due to the dust they release, were discussed at length. “Developers are not adhering to the norms to ensure dust does not spread in the neighbourhood. Strict monitoring is required,” said Congress candidate, Karen D’Mello.

Raja Rehbar Khan concurred, saying the public must play a part in monitoring. “Members of housing societies undergoing revamp along with others in the area should keep tabs to ensure that pollution levels fall,” he said.

Representing Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance was Dipti Katke from the MNS, contesting from ward 98. On the high AQI levels, she remarked, “There is business happening in this belt under the garb of redevelopment and this needs to stop.”

From the BJP, Alka Kerkar and Swapna Mhatre pitched in. Kerkar said nothing could be done about the wave of redevelopment projects but construction timings need to be regulated. “We also see debris not being picked up by the civic body. MCGM had appointed an agency to clear all debris, but they disappeared. There’s a need to get another.”

One of the citizens at the meet pointed out that solid waste is lifted daily, but not the dust that has accumulated, resulting in high levels of air pollution. “There should be a system that sucks away dust, this will mitigate the problem to a significant extent.”

“Had we organised the meeting on the weekend, the turnout from residents would have been far greater. While we invited all the candidates, those who were available and able to reorganize their campaigning attended,” said Sanjeev D’Souza of AGNI.