MUMBAI: A serial conman who allegedly posed as a student to cheat unsuspecting passengers at airports across the country has been arrested. Police said the accused is wanted in more than 10 cheating cases registered at various airport police stations nationwide. Airport serial conman arrested for duping flyers

The accused, identified as Modela Venkata Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, allegedly targeted passengers by narrating emotional stories and seeking financial help.

Police recovered three mobile phones and six SIM cards collectively valued at ₹1.05 lakh, three fake Aadhaar cards, college identity cards and ₹19,600 in cash from his possession.

According to the police, the complainant had arrived at Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on March 21 when the accused approached him claiming to be a student of VNIT College, Nagpur. The accused allegedly told the complainant that he had lost his flight ticket and used an emotional story to gain his trust.

On the pretext of seeking help, he convinced the complainant to transfer ₹16,000 through a QR code provided by him. When the complainant later sought repayment, the accused allegedly blocked all communication.

The victim later approached the Airport Police Station, following which a case was registered under Section 318(4)(cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the investigation, police found that the mobile number and QR code used by the accused were registered in another person’s name. The police subsequently traced the accused to Guntur and arrested him.