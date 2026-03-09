AISF opposes state’s EduCity plan

MUMBAI: The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) has opposed the Maharashtra government’s proposed EduCity project announced in the 2026 state budget, alleging that the initiative could accelerate the privatisation of education and weaken the public education system. (Shutterstock)

In a statement issued after the budget presentation, the student organisation said the plan to develop EduCities and educational hubs across the state could turn higher education into a market-driven sector, making it accessible largely to students from affluent backgrounds.

The AISF criticised the government’s proposal to set up eight to ten educational cities in Maharashtra and to invite foreign universities to establish campuses in Navi Mumbai. The organisation argued that the focus should instead be on encouraging investments and strengthening government schools, colleges and universities.

Vaibhav Chopkar, state president of AISF Maharashtra, said the organisation would oppose policies that encourage greater private participation in higher education. “Through the EduCity concept, the government appears to be moving towards handing over higher education to private players. If education becomes more expensive, students from poor and marginalised communities will be pushed out of the system,” he said.

The organisation also pointed to declining enrolment figures in higher education. According to data cited by AISF from the state’s economic survey, total enrolment dropped from 4.621 million in 2022–23 to 4.531 million in 2023–24, a decrease of about 90,000 students.

AISF further raised concerns about the shortage of teachers in schools across the state. While the economic survey shows an average teacher-student ratio of 30:1 in primary schools and about 26:1 in secondary and higher secondary schools, the organisation said these averages mask significant regional disparities.

“In districts such as Nanded and Jalna, the ratio is much higher, which affects the quality of education available to students, especially in rural areas,” the organisation said.

The federation also highlighted the large number of vacancies in government services. According to the economic survey, around 2.29 lakh posts across various departments remain vacant. AISF alleged that the failure to fill these positions weakens public institutions and creates space for private players to expand in the education sector.

AISF state secretary Pratiksha Dhake also questioned the government’s priorities, stating that many government schools still lack basic infrastructure and teaching staff. “Before speaking about international exposure or visits to institutions like NASA, the government must ensure that every school has basic facilities such as laboratories and adequate teachers,” she said.

The organisation also criticised schemes that encourage students to seek employment abroad, arguing that the state should focus on generating job opportunities within Maharashtra.

AISF announced plans to organise protests across the state against what it described as “anti-student” education policies and said it would continue campaigning for the strengthening of public education.