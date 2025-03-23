MUMBAI: While BJP leaders have been constantly whipping up communal frenzy, deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Friday sent out a message that any attempt to intimidate the Muslim community would be met with strict action. “Your brother Ajit Pawar is with you,” he said at the NCP’s Iftar party. Ajit assures Muslims of action against communal hatred spreaders

Ajit’s remarks come in the wake of demands by Hindutvavadi outfits to demolish Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb. The BJP and Shiv Sena have been backing these sentiments but the NCP has maintained silence. Ajit expressed unhappiness about the Hindu-Muslim polarisation being wrought at the Iftar party and a media function.

“Why rake up the Aurangzeb issue after so many years?” he demanded. “During Shivaji’s rule, many of his commanders were Muslims. His armoury was managed by a Muslim—I can give 20 similar examples right away. So when Shivaji Maharaj took everyone along during his rule, which is recorded in history, why raise such an issue?”