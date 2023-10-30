Ajit Pawar diagnosed with dengue

Mumbai: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has been diagnosed with dengue and has been receiving treatment at his Pune residence, said NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Praful Patel on X (formerly known as Twitter) after speculations over Pawar’s absence from public affairs in the last two days. HT Image

Patel posted on X, “Contrary to speculative media reports suggesting that Shri Ajit Pawar is not attending public events, I would like to clarify that he has been diagnosed with dengue since yesterday and has been advised medical guidance and rest for the next few days. Shri Ajit Pawar remains committed to his public service responsibilities. Once he has fully recovered, he will be back in full force to continue his dedicated public duties.”

According to the leaders from Ajit Pawar faction he is taking the treatment at his Pune residence. “He was unwell and down with fever for the past three days and kept away from the official functions. He is expected to take at least a couple of days to recover,” a party leader said.

