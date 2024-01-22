Alert doctor at Dr Ambedkar Hospital averts tragedy

Mumbai: An alert doctor at the civic-run Dr Ambedkar Maternity Hospital in Vikhroli saved multiple lives in the early hours on Sunday when he spotted smoke in one of the air suction motors in the intensive care unit (ICU) and alerted the on-duty medical officer. The incident occurred at around 1.50am on Sunday, and six patients who were under treatment at the hospital’s 10-bed ICU on the ground floor were promptly shifted out. Mumbai, India - October,02, 2023: Mahatma Phule hospital of BMC at Vikhroli closed for renovation ,in Mumbai, in Mumbai, India, on, Sunday, October , 02, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

“The ICU doctor, spotting a spark and foul smell, immediately alerted the on-duty medical officer who then promptly called the fire brigade, BMC’s disaster team, and Adani electric supply authorities,” said Dr Jitendra Jadhav, chief medical superintendent, Krantiveer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital (KMJPH), who is in-charge of the ICU and casualty at Dr Ambedkar Maternity Hospital. The 100-bed KMJPH was shut down five years ago because of its dilapidated condition, and its inpatient services, casualty and ICU were shifted to the Dr Ambedkar Maternity Hospital.

“One of the ICU patients, who was on the ventilator, was shifted to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar. The other five patients, we managed here in our wards and casualty which had oxygen ports,” said Jadhav.

As per the fire department audit, the spark occurred in one of the motors of the suction units. “The unit was not in use for the last 2-3 years and the motor was damaged. It could be the reason for the spark,” said a fire department official.

While the hospital expects the fire department to submit its final report including a go-ahead to restart the ICU soon, major repair work is underway at the ICU meanwhile, said a hospital official. “Repair work in the ICU is going on at war footing. If the fire department permits, we may start the ICU within 24 hours, or 20 days at most,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to pull down the existing KMJPH building and construct a 500-bed hospital, for which an adjacent plot under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is required. MHADA had demanded ₹13.23 crore for granting a no-objection certificate allowing redevelopment, which was paid by the BMC a few weeks ago. The civic body has now been granted permission to start construction work.

Milind Parab, a local resident who participated in a hunger strike in May demanding an alternate hospital in the vicinity, said the condition in the area was very bad. “Despite assurances from the government, the BMC has not been able to start the makeshift hospital. We are happy that at least the redevelopment of KMJPH will start soon, now that the permission from MHADA has come through,” he said.

Speaking about Sunday’s incident, Parab said the Dr Ambedkar Hospital had only one electrician who went home by 3pm. “Major repair work is underway at the hospital. There has to be an electrician on duty 24x7. In this case, they called officials from Adani Electricity. We will not be lucky every time,” he said.