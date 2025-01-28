Alert resident catches falling toddler just in time

THANE: Quick action by a resident saved a toddler who fell from the third floor of a 13-storey building in Dombivli West on Saturday. The child sustained minor injuries. Kalyan,india- January 26 2025 : A Cricketer Bhavesh Mhatre missed the catch but saved the child's life who had fallen from Second floor in Dombivali Devichapada Pic.On Sunday . in India on 26 2025 - (Photo by Pramod Tambe ).

According to the residents, at 1.49pm, the two-year-old lost balance was in the balcony of the third-floor house in Anuraj Heights. Bhavesh Mhatre, a resident of the same building was heading out and noticed the child scream. He immediately rushed to catch the boy, who he slipped through Mhatre’s hands and landed on the ground with his feet. The impact of the fall was minimised Mhatre. The incident was captured by the building’s CCTV.

Residents praised Mhatre’s quick response and called him a hero. The toddler’s family met Bhavesh and expressed gratitude for his timely intervention. The family explained that as the house was undergoing renovation, the gallery slides in balcony were removed, which is where the child fell from.

“I am a cricket player, so my training helped me in timing and positioning myself accurately to act on time. I had gone to a friend’s place and was on my way home when I suddenly heard shouts of a baby. I was about to shout to alert his family when, at that very moment, he fell off. I immediately ran and managed to catch him,” Mhatre said.