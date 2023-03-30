All is well, says Raut after meeting Sonia, Rahul

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Wednesday met former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi amid a row over the latter’s comments on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, saying everything is fine between the two parties that are in alliance in Maharashtra. Mumbai, India - February 20, 2023: Uddhav Thackeray alongside MP Sanjay Raut addresses the media during a press conference, at Sena Bhavan, Dadar, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 20, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

“Met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Many important issues were discussed. Everything is fine. There is nothing to worry,” Raut tweeted after the meeting in Parliament Complex.

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had expressed displeasure over Rahul Gandhi’s repeated attack of Savarkar, indicating at a friction between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress. Soon after the row, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had asked Rahul Gandhi to tone down the criticism of Savarkar.

The row erupted last week after the former Wayanad MP, while speaking to media amid increased attack by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeking his apology for “maligning” India on his recent visit to the UK, said he was “not Savarkar” and would not apologise.

Raut had spoken with Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday as well after the intervention by Pawar. On Tuesday, Raut said he had raised the Savarkar issue in his talks with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and MVA partners are on the same page on this matter. “MVA alliance is intact. If anyone thinks the MVA will break apart, they are wrong. We give the topmost priority to the opposition unity,” Raut said.

He added: “Yesterday I had a telephonic conversation with Rahul Gandhi and we decided to meet today. I was not aware that Soniaji would also be there but she was there and we had a good meeting. We discussed for about 45 minutes on several issues of the country and mainly related to Maharashtra.”

He, however, refused to share the details of discussion with the two top leaders of Congress. “For us and many in Maharashtra, Savarkar is an idol. Our party is not comfortable with statements on Savarkar and we should not allow the BJP to use Savarkar as a political issue. BJP and CM Eknath Shinde are using Savarkar for their political benefit and announced the Savarkar Gaurav Yatra across Maharashtra. In reality, BJP and RSS has no affection for Savarkar. During the lifetime of Savarkar he was never associated with the RSS due to differences in ideology. We discussed this and many things,” Raut told the media.

Earlier in the morning Raut had claimed that differences over the Savarkar issue were resolved. “We raised our concerns on the Savarkar issue two days back. We did not attend the meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s house. Issue is resolved and now we will attend the meeting and will also participate in protests. We give the topmost priority to the opposition unity, ” said Raut while speaking to the media. He added that NCP leader Sharad Pawar explained the Savarkar issue in the meeting called by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and all opposition accepted his stand.