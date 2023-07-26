All schools, colleges in Mumbai to be shut on Thursday as IMD issues red alert

All schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Thursday in view of the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared on Thursday. The announcement came after the India Meteorological Department upgraded the ‘orange’ alert to 'red' for Mumbai, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs from 8pm today till Thursday afternoon. File photo of Andheri subway close due to waterlogging after heavy rainfall. (Photo by Vijay Bate)

Announcing the decision of municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, the BMC said that all primary, secondary and higher secondary schools as well as colleges in the Mumbai city and suburbs will remain closed on July 27, 2023.

The BMC requested residents to stay alert and follow the instructions issued by the administration.

The city received heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts since 12pm. In 10 hours period ending 6pm, the city received average rainfall of 76.45mm. While the eastern suburbs of Mumbai received 58.01mm of average rainfall, the western suburbs received 70.43mm of rainfall.

Authorities in Raigad district had already declared holiday for all schools and colleges in the district till Thursday amid the 'red alert' issued by the weather department. The district has so far received 64 per cent of the average rainfall in this monsoon season, reported PTI quoting officials.

In the 24-hour period ending at 10 am on Wednesday, the district received an average rainfall of 104 mm. While Mahad taluka received the highest 145 mm rainfall during the period, Alibaug taluka received the lowest 45 mm, the district collector's office said in a release.

(With inputs from agencies)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk