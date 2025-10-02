Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has issued a new order making it compulsory for all schools in the state to form an alumni association. Announced through a government circular on Wednesday, the directive applies to zilla parishad schools, municipal schools, private aided, and unaided schools. All schools must form alumni associations: State

Each institution must now establish an alumni association and register it on a special online portal created by the school education department. Additionally, a separate portal will be available for former students across the state to register themselves.

According to the circular, the main aim of this initiative is to connect former students with their schools and involve them directly in the development process. Officials said alumni play a key role in shaping the future of schools and students. Many ex-students already contribute voluntarily by supporting their schools with infrastructure, funding, or academic help. The new step aims to provide structure and continuity to these efforts.

The circular notes that schools are not just places for classroom education but also spaces where students’ values, discipline, and personalities are shaped. Alumni who have succeeded in administration, business, research, politics, farming, or industry often express gratitude by giving back in various ways. The government intends to formalise this tradition to ensure every school benefits from the guidance and support of its former students.

Each alumni association will function under clear guidelines. The committee will include a chairperson, vice-chairperson, treasurer, and members, while the school principal will serve as the secretary. Every school must organise at least one alumni gathering or annual meeting each year, along with two committee meetings, which can be held in person or online. Associations will be encouraged to organise cultural events, felicitate teachers, and hold interactive sessions with current students.

The government has also highlighted areas where alumni can make meaningful contributions. These include improving infrastructure such as classrooms, libraries, laboratories, computer facilities, sports grounds, and sanitation. Alumni can also assist students with scholarships, career guidance, competitive exam preparation, digital literacy, and exposure to higher education opportunities. Beyond academics, associations are expected to support cultural, artistic, and sports activities.

The circular emphasises transparency in financial matters. Alumni are asked not to give direct monetary donations but instead provide facilities, resources, or scholarships. Schools will be required to display annual reports of the association’s activities and expenses on notice boards and keep records open for review.

However, teachers and educationists criticised the government’s decision.

Mahendra Ganpule, former spokesperson of the state principal association, said, “This is another way to shift the financial responsibility by the government. With this, the government is indicating that if schools want to improve infrastructure, they must approach the alumni, not the government. In this way, the government is trying to run away from its responsibilities.” He also pointed out that this adds to the principal’s workload, as they serve as the secretary of the alumni association.

Rahul Patil, a retired teacher from Akola district, said, “What the alumni were doing voluntarily until now is now being imposed and made compulsory. This is very wrong. There are many former students who are willing to donate, but due to corrupt practices in the school management, most of them are backing out. The government needs to address how funds donated by alumni will be channelled.”