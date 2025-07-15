MUMBAI All-boys elite Campion School opens its doors to girls from this academic year

One of Mumbai’s prominent institutions, Campion School in Cooperage, began a new chapter in its 82-year-old history on Monday when it opened its doors to girl students for the first time. The iconic all-boys school is now a co-educational institution, and its fresh batch of Nursery and Junior Kindergarten students this year include both boys and girls.

The move marks a significant cultural shift for the ICSE-affiliated school, which also adopted the Cambridge International Education board, this year.

“This isn’t just a policy change, it’s a cultural evolution,” said the school’s principal, Sarah Thomas. “We believe that starting co-education from the early years fosters empathy, collaboration and mutual respect -- values that are essential today.” This year, the school admitted 30 students in Nursery and 48 in Junior KG.

As the new students took a walk inside the school, they were joined by special guests Prashant Narnaware, secretary to the governor of Maharashtra, and deputy commissioner of police Ragasudha R.

The school has been preparing for this shift over the past few years, with the management board evaluating how best to make Campion an inclusive institution, relevant to the changing times. “Men and women work together; so it is important to give them an early start to intermingle through schools, so that they can adapt to each other. Many families have children of both genders, who can now come to school together,” said a member of the management.

To support the change, the school has introduced a readiness plan. This includes infrastructure upgrades such as secure and separate washrooms, gender-neutral classroom layouts, including more female staff, and sensitization workshops for students, parents and teachers. Robust anti-bullying policies and ongoing emotional support are also part of the framework to ensure a smooth transition.

“Your daughters are not just welcome, they are celebrated,” said Reshma Sheldekar, the school’s Cambridge Early Years Co-ordinator. “We are committed to offering them a safe, inspiring and empowering environment where they can learn, lead and thrive.” Principal Thomas added: “All our teachers have shown enthusiasm for the change. The need for co-education was necessary.”

Thomas also said that parents were engaged through the decision-making process, participating in open forums and orientation sessions. Their input helped shape many of the school’s plans, building trust and ensuring transparency.

Expressing support for the move, Dhiraj Mehra, a member of Old Campionites’ Association, an alumni group, said: “We are proud to see Campion evolve while staying true to its values. The inclusion of girls enriches the Campion community.”

Father John Rose, chairperson of the school’s management called it a “historic beginning that reaffirms Campion’s commitment to progress, equality, and holistic learning. The girls of Campion are here to shine.”