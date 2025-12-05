Ambedkar’s priceless book collection languishes for want of funds

MUMBAI: Inside the premises of Siddharth College in South Mumbai lies an academic treasure trove—the entire collection of Dr B R Ambedkar’s books, his notes, the constituent assembly debates and the first printed edition of the Constitution of India. The college has protected this collection for decades but bereft of funds for modern restoration facilities, the challenge of preserving it is growing every year. Mumbai, India - Dec. 4, 2025: Rare collection of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Buddha Bhavan, Siddharat College in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, December 4, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Principal Ashok Sunatkari, who took charge in 2021, told HT that the collection included more than 10,000 books belonging to Dr Ambedkar, along with his handwritten notes, rough drafts and rare reference texts. “Experts quoted more than ₹32 crore for restoring these, which we simply cannot raise,” he said.

Sunatkari pointed out that many of the documents were referred to by scholars across the world. Some of the notes were used by Ambedkar while writing his books while others remain unpublished. “We tried approaching funding agencies and explored several avenues,” he said. “Through corporate social responsibility support, we managed to restore a few of Dr Ambedkar’s handwritten notes. But a lot of work is still pending, and it needs to be completed as early as possible.”

In August 2023, the state government, in a meeting with the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of SC/STs, approved ₹35 crore in principle for the restoration of the over-150-year-old building and another ₹25 crore to restore the books The then chairman of the committee, Kirit Solanki, penned a letter of appreciation to the government for taking immediate action. However, the funds are yet to be disbursed.

“We are following up regularly,” said Sunatkari. “The building itself, constructed in 1908 and handed over to the People’s Education Society around 1948, needs major repairs. This is the building where Dr Ambedkar used to sit and work.” Ambedkar founded the PES, an inclusive institution modelled on the ideals of Buddha, in 1945.

The library’s collection is extraordinary. It includes more than 1,400 volumes of the House of Commons, the original copy of The Gospel of Buddha by Paul Carus, the books of John Dewey, Ambedkar’s teacher and mentor at Columbia University, rare works on the French Revolution by Rousseau and Voltaire, books on Gandhian thought and biographies of world leaders. Many of these books are not easily available elsewhere. The library also holds the rough draft of the Constitution, Ambedkar’s notes from 1934 explaining terms such as ‘Republic’ and the original copy of the Constitution signed by him, which is now deteriorating with time.

Every year, at least four or five PhD students from foreign universities visit the Siddharth College library. Scholars from Oxford, Switzerland and the UK regularly refer to the rare publications stored here. “The vast collection at Siddharth College represents the intellectual foundation of India’s democracy,” said Sunatkari. “It preserves the texts Ambedkar personally used while shaping the Constitution and studying global democratic systems.” The principal added that to create public awareness about the collection last year, the college opened its library to the general public in the evenings but the response was poor.

The college now aims to digitise the entire collection and make it accessible online. Sunatkari said this was essential for researchers and for preserving the knowledge for future generations. “These rare documents must be digitised and made available to the public,” he said. “But without awareness and funding, this is difficult.”

In October, the state government approved the restoration plan of 11 buildings belonging to the People’s Education Society but it is yet to be executed. Taking the point ahead, Anand Raj Ambedkar, PES chairman and Ambedkar’s grandson, said the institution was trying its best to preserve the documents but had limited resources. “We are constantly in touch with the government,” he said. “These are rare national treasures and their restoration must be funded.”

Despite trying to reach out to officers from the social justice department, none were available for comment.