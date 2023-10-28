Ambernath rape victim attempts suicide following death threats

Thane: A 35-year-old woman, who filed a police complaint two months ago accusing two Ambernath residents of raping her, tried to commit suicide yesterday by consuming phenyl. She was rushed to the hospital by her family members soon after and remains under treatment. HT Image

Prior to attempting suicide, the victim recorded a video claiming the accused were threatening to kill her and her son if she did not withdraw the complaint. She also alleged that the accused, who were released on bail shortly after their arrest, had fractured her husband’s hand and the police were not paying heed to her pleas for help.

“They are sending some masked men to my house to threaten us. People around me are torturing my son over the rape incident and he is suffering from depression. He is in SSC and is unable to focus on his studies. My parents are not supporting me, nor are the police stopping the accused from torturing me. The accused have fractured my husband’s hand too. I am helpless and therefore taking my life,” she is heard saying in the video.

Jagannath Kalaskar, senior police inspector at the Ambernath police station where the rape case was registered, dismissed the woman’s statement regarding police inaction.

“After the victim registered the rape complaint, we arrested the two accused immediately. Recently, when she complained about harassment, we took preventive action against both the accused. We have also recorded the woman’s statement, which will be sumitted in court at the time of the next hearing,” said Kalaskar.

