THANE: A 35-year-old schoolteacher was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing three boys between the ages of 9 and 15. The accused, employed at an English-medium school in Ambernath, is also associated with a Delhi-based open schooling institute that caters to underprivileged children. Ambernath schoolteacher arrested for sexually abusing 3 minor boys

The victims, whose parents are daily wage earners, had enrolled them in the classes in June where the accused taught.

Officials said that the teacher forced the minors to give him massages, touched them inappropriately and recorded their nude videos. The incident first came to light in September when the abrupt discontinuation of classes by three students raised concerns within the school administration. Alarmed by their prolonged absence, the institution’s social service team was tasked with investigating the matter.

Despite repeated efforts by the boys’ parents to persuade them to return to school, the children firmly refused. It was only after weeks of hesitation that one of the boys confided in his family, revealing the inappropriate behaviour of the teacher. This revelation prompted the parents to discuss the matter collectively with the families of the other two boys.

The discussions eventually led to the school being informed of the true reason behind the students’ refusal to attend, shedding light on a matter. Senior police inspector Balaji Pandhare stated that upon receiving a complaint from the institution’s officials on December 6, a team was promptly dispatched to the children’s homes to gather all necessary information. “We have arrested the accused at his residence for committing this heinous act against children,” he said. During the investigation, the police examined the teacher’s electronic devices and discovered videos involving some children. “The content is currently under verification,” the inspector added. The accused, a resident of Ambernath, lives with his wife and child.

He has been booked under sections 68 (criminalises sexual intercourse) and 95 (using a child for sexual exploitation or pornography) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 4 and 6 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault on a child), 10 (five years in prison for aggravated sexual assault on a child) and 13 (Use of child for pornographic purposes) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Police are now investigating the matter with all 20 students who were under the teacher’s tutelage, recording their statements to gather more details about the extent of the abuse.