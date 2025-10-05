American, two others booked for alleged religious conversion in Bhiwandi

Three persons, including an American, have been arrested in connection with alleged religious conversion in Bhiwandi. They were arrested in Bhuishet in Bhiwandi taluka on Friday. People holding diverse religious symbols illustration

According to the police, the accused are Sainath Ganpati Sarpe, 42, a resident of Gokhivare, Vasai; James Watson, 58, currently residing at Hiranandani Estate in Thane and an American national; and Manoj Govind Kolha, 35, a resident of Bhuishet, Chimbipada in Bhiwandi.

Police said Watson, who had come to India on a business visa, was allegedly organising a religious event in Bhuishet without administrative permission.

In his complaint, Ravindra Bhurkut, 27, said that on Friday, at around 11:30 am, he saw some people preaching Christianity to 30-35 persons, in an area opposite Manoj Govind Kolha’s home. “They were also saying the Hindu religion is based on blind faith, that there are no other gods, and that one can attain happiness and prosperity by converting to Christianity,” he stated in his complaint.

Bhurkut also said the trio claimed that illnesses could be cured through prayers to Jesus Christ. They also allegedly inquired whether any underage girls were suffering from any illness and wrote down the names of four girls. While leaving, they placed their hands on the girls’ foreheads, claiming that they had used divine powers to heal them, according to the complaint.

Harshwardhan Barve, police inspector, Bhiwandi taluka police station, said, “We have booked the three accused under Sections 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, provisions of the Foreigners Act (for misusing visa norms), and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.”