Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Massive fire breaks out at dyeing factory in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

ANI |
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 06:53 am IST

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts to douse the fire are underway.

A massive fire broke out at a dyeing factory on Saturday in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district.

A massive fire broke out at a dyeing factory in Bhiwandi, Thane district, on Saturday.(Representational image/ PTI File)
A massive fire broke out at a dyeing factory in Bhiwandi, Thane district, on Saturday.(Representational image/ PTI File)

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts to douse the fire are underway.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, a fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Malad in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

No loss of lives and injuries were reported, Malad Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hemant Sawant said.

ACP Hemant Sawant said that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. The situation is under control after the fire brigades rushed to the spot.

"This is the Somwaari Bazar area of Malad West, and there are many small shops here. The fire broke out in a firecracker shop. The owner is a licence holder, and it appears that the fire broke out due to a short circuit," the police official told ANI.

ACP Sawant added, "Fire brigades are here, and the situation is under control. There is no loss of life or injury."

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Massive fire breaks out at dyeing factory in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On