Amid reunion buzz, Tatkare says NCP will stay with NDA

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Jan 04, 2025 07:38 AM IST

Amid speculations of the rival NCP factions coming together, Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s state chief, Sunil Tatkare, on Friday said the party will not change its stand on aligning with the BJP, indicating that the Sharad Pawar-led faction will have to decide whether they want to join the alliance or not.

MUMBAI: Amid speculations of the rival Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions coming together, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s state chief, Sunil Tatkare, on Friday said the party will not change its stand on aligning with the BJP, indicating that the Sharad Pawar-led faction will have to decide whether they want to join the alliance or not.

His remarks assume significance as the NCP was split over the issue of joining hands with BJP. Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government along with majority of party MLAs while Sharad Pawar decided to remain with the Opposition coalition, MVA.

Over the past couple of days, there have been speculations that the two factions could come together with the uncle and the nephew burying their differences. On Wednesday after visiting Pandharpur temple, Ajit Pawar’s mother, Asha Pawar, had said she prayed that the two factions come together. Earlier, some more members of the Pawar family also expressed the same feelings, after the assembly elections results.

It is in this context that Tatkare on Friday made it clear that his party will not change its stand of aligning with the BJP. In a press conference at the party headquarters in Mumbai, Tatkare was asked about the speculations that the two factions could reunite. In response, he said politics and family are two different things.

“Our party is in alliance with the BJP in NDA at the Centre and won a big mandate in the Maharashtra assembly elections under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, as an alliance partner of the Mahayuti government. Our stand is clear. We will continue with the government. We will continue with the NDA and Mahayuti and there is no rethinking on that.”

His statement is seen as a clear signal to the Pawar faction that the latter can come with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP only if it accepts the alliance with the BJP.

“There are multiple examples where family and politics have remained separate. We respect Sharad Pawar. We used to put his photo on our banners after we chose a different path and took it down only after he asked us to do it. But reunion is not about respect only,” Tatkare said.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
Follow Us On