NAGPUR: Local history-sheeter Priyanshu Thakur alias Babu Chhetri (21), who rose to fame after appearing alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Nagraj Manjule’s 2022 film Jhund, was brutally murdered by his friend in the Nara area under Jaripatka Police Station early Wednesday morning. Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’ co-star Priyanshu murdered during drunken brawl

According to police sources, the incident occurred following a heated argument between Thakur and his friend Dhruplal Sahu (20) during a drinking session. The altercation turned violent, and Sahu allegedly attacked Thakur with a sharp weapon before fleeing the spot.

Around 3 am, the police received information about the assault and rushed to the scene, where they found Thakur grievously injured. Locals and friends later took him to the government-run Mayo General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Investigations revealed that both Thakur and Sahu were close friends who frequently consumed alcohol together. On Tuesday midnight, they travelled on Sahu’s motorcycle to an abandoned house in the Jaripatka area for another drinking session. A quarrel broke out between them, leading to the fatal attack.

Senior officials visited the crime scene and are probing the exact reason behind the dispute. Arun Kshirsagar, the police inspector of Jaripatka, said that they had arrested Sahu on Wednesday afternoon and registered a case of murder.

Thakur had played a significant role in Jhund, a Hindi feature film directed by Nagraj Manjule, with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. The film, shot largely in Nagpur, was based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of the NGO ‘Slum Soccer’, and told the story of slum youth who formed a football team under his mentorship.