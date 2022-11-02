Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Amravati Municipal Corporation issues demolition notices for dilapidated buildings

Amravati Municipal Corporation issues demolition notices for dilapidated buildings

mumbai news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 03:39 PM IST

The notices were issued after five people were killed when a two-storey commercial building collapsed on Sunday

The state government has announced <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh assistance each to the families of the five. (Twitter)
The state government has announced 5 lakh assistance each to the families of the five. (Twitter)
ByPradip Kumar Maitra

The Amravati Municipal Corporation has issued demolition notices to owners of 32 dilapidated buildings after five people were killed when a two-storey commercial building collapsed on Sunday.

Municipal commissioner Pravin Ashtikar said notices have been served for vacating them. “We have vacated one building and will ensure the rest are vacated by the end of this month to prevent such tragedies.”

Former mayor Milind Chimote demanded that the engineer, who provided the structural audit certificate to the dilapidated building should be booked.

Ex-Maharashtra minister Sunil Deshmukh separately led a Congress delegation, which submitted a memorandum to divisional commissioner Dilip Pandharpatte and Ashtikar, demanding strict action against those responsible for the tragedy. The memorandum demanded financial assistance and employment for families of the five.

Ashtikar said Pandharpatte is inquiring into the matter and added the state government has announced 5 lakh assistance each to the families of the five. “The medical expenses of the injured persons would be borne by the state government.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out